UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old girl returns home, is safe

14-year-old Ariana Hoover has been missing since Thursday evening.
14-year-old Ariana Hoover has been missing since Thursday evening.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: According to the Savannah Police Department, a missing 14-year-old girl has returned home and is safe.

PREVIOUS STORY: Savannah Police are looking for Ariana Hoover, a 14 year-old last seen Thursday evening in the 12000 block of Canterbury Road, according to a tweet from the department.

Police say she is 5′1″ and 120 lbs. If you have seen her, please call 911.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

