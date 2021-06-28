SC Lottery
Sen. Tim Scott announces reelection bid

Scott’s team says he will meet with leaders in Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville as he...
Scott’s team says he will meet with leaders in Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville as he launches his third statewide campaign in the Palmetto State.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Senator Tim Scott will officially kick off his 2022 re-election campaign with events across South Carolina, including some in the Lowcountry.

Scott’s team says he will meet with leaders in Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville as he launches his third statewide campaign in the Palmetto State.

Scott’s Charleston event will take place at the Charleston Area Convention Center located at 5001 Coliseum Drive. It is scheduled from 8:40 to 9 a.m. Monday.

The Senator says he will address invited guests and the media as he launches his 2022 re-election campaign to the United States Senate.

Additionally, Scott’s Columbia event will run from Noon to 12:10 p.m. Monday at Senate’s End. That is located at 320 Senate Street.

