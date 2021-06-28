Nearly two dozen bike, pedestrian projects planned across Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of Charleston’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee received updates on multiple pedestrian and bicycle projects across the city designed to increase mobility for residents.

According to a presentation made to the committee, though still in the design phase, one major project in the works is at the intersection of Savannah Highway, Stocker Drive and Chadwick Drive. This project would realign the intersection to include improved pedestrian crossings and bike lanes.

City councilman Karl Brady, Jr. said they learned that construction at this intersection is set to begin in fall of 2021. He said the updated plan includes bus stop improvements in that area as well.

Brady said the committee also got an updated timeline on the 10 ft. multi-use path along Glenn McConnell Parkway.

“You would see it would be similar to the one on Bees Ferry Road, that allows both bikes and pedestrians to access, off-road the same space,” he said. “They’re going to advertise it in July of this year, and construction is supposed to start in Fall of this year.”

According to Brady, the city is also exploring its options for a bike and pedestrian bridge from Northbridge Park across the Ashley River.

He said the design of the bridge was updated recently.

“Through some of the design work and planning, they’ve decided effectively on the causeway, it would go closer to the bridge that’s there currently and then it would go out to the distance that would allow work to both bridges as well as boats that would be transiting both of those as well,” he said.

According to the presentation, they are currently developing a public outreach pan with the non-profit Charleston Moves and plan to pursue a “Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity” grant.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced in April that it will have $1 billion of discretionary grant funding to award across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

For more information on the various pedestrian and bike projects in the city, check out the most recent committee meeting that was streamed online.

