Veteran's name misspelled on memorial brick in Mount Pleasant

A Summerville woman is asking the Town of Mount Pleasant to fix an error she spotted at a...
A Summerville woman is asking the Town of Mount Pleasant to fix an error she spotted at a memorial for veterans.(Live 5 News)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville woman is asking the Town of Mount Pleasant to fix an error she spotted at a memorial for veterans.

The name of Army Chief Brant Roberts is memorized in the bricks at the Memorial Waterfront Park in Mount Pleasant. The problem is, they got the name wrong.

The brick reads Brant Roberst – instead of Roberts and his name isn’t the only one misspelled. A spokesperson for the Town of Mount Pleasant says there are at least two others with similar errors. They say they’re aware of the issue but are having problems finding a new engraver to fix them – a process that they say could take several months. They say getting it fixed is a priority and that the Roberts have not been forgotten.

Ellen Roberts, Brant’s wife, says she first contacted the town in November of 2019.

“Every veteran should be honored and remembered for what they do, their bravery, what they do to protect us and keep our freedom,” Roberts said. “The misspelling of his name – any name – is not very honoring.”

Ellen Roberts says she’s not mad about the situation, she just wants it fixed. A town spokesperson says the pandemic has slowed their ability to find a new brick engraver.

Among other posting, Brant Roberts served in Desert Storm, flying Apache helicopters for the Army.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

