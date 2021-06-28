SC Lottery
VIDEO: Deputy saves choking 1-year-old during traffic stop

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (Gray News) - A deputy sheriff in New Mexico saved a choking toddler during what he thought was going to be a routine traffic stop.

Video from his cruiser’s dash camera of the June 5 incident was shared by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page. Deputy Sheriff Patrick Ficke pulled over an SUV driving erratically on I-25.

The driver, who was a father, jumped out of the vehicle and told the deputy his 1-year-old daughter was not breathing.

“I could see the baby was stiff and purple, so I immediately called for an ambulance, paramedics and ran up to the baby,” Ficke said in the video.

The deputy checked the little girl’s airway and could see she was choking on something. He turned her over and started performing the Heimlich maneuver.

Ficke said a Cheeto the toddler was choking on came out within a minute of giving the Heimlich, and the girl started crying.

“It was pretty scary for a bit,” Ficke said. “One thing with calls is you never want to see a child hurt, so I was just lucky I was there at the right time and able to help her.”

