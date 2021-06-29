SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

All kids should be screened for heart-related issues, pediatric group says

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An estimated 7,000 children suffer an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest every year, according to the American Heart Association.

Up until now, screenings for cardiac conditions in children have mostly been directed at athletes.

But in a statement published in the medical journal Pediatrics, the American Academy of Pediatrics is now calling for all children to be screened for conditions that could lead to cardiac arrest or death.

“Cardiac arrest in children is a rare event, fortunately, but it is not zero incidents at all,” said Dr. Christopher Erickson, the lead author of the statement.

“We are saying that no subpopulation of kids should be selected out from screening, because all children could have a potential risk.”

The AAP said those screenings should be part of a child’s regular exam, and called for doctors to delve into personal and family medical history, asking questions like: Has the child ever had exercise-related chest pain or shortness of breath?

“If we identify one of these conditions, particularly before they have any kind of a sudden cardiac event, treatment can be initiated or at least it could be monitored,” Erickson said.

The statement also lists common conditions for primary care physicians to be aware of that could put young patients at risk, saying these screenings could save a life.

The AAP said it’s important for pediatricians to advocate emergency action plans and CPR training in communities, and that no single screening strategy will detect all conditions associated with sudden cardiac arrest.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny has weakened to a tropical depression as heavy rain continues over portions of South...
Danny weakens to a tropical depression as rain continues over portions of South Carolina
Reports say Samuel Poulin was visiting relatives in New York when he was shot in Times Square....
Citadel issues statement on recent grad hit by stray bullet in Times Square shooting
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s office say a man accused in a machete attack at...
Man accused in Summerville machete attack captured following manhunt
North Charleston Police say two men stole a cash drawer from a store at Northwoods Mall last...
Police investigate robbery at Northwoods Mall store
Former Corporal Randall Scott has resigned from the Moncks Corner Police Department after...
Moncks Corner officer resigns following bribery allegations

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC Dept. of Education announces $20M partnership with Arts Commission
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Graham’s earmark: $12M for highway to South Carolina beaches
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies charge man in machete attack
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Berkeley County dies of injuries
Three children, all under 3 years old, were found not breathing in the bedroom of their East...
Mother arrested in deaths of 3 children in East Los Angeles