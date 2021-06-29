Arrington on leave from Pentagon job, accused of disclosing classified information

WASHINGTON (WCSC) - Katie Arrington, who ran unsuccessfully to represent South Carolina in Congress in 2018 has been accused of disclosing classified information without permission, her attorney confirmed.

Arrington has held the title of chief information security officer for the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition, according to the U.S. Department of Defense’s website.

Attorney Mark Zaid said Tuesday afternoon that Arrington was on administrative leave pending resolution of allegations that she disclosed classified information.

“Her clearance access - not eligibility - has been temporarily suspended pending a possible investigation,” Zaid said in a statement. “No steps have been taken to revoke her security clearance and DoD has not - per my understanding - even determined whether it will proceed to that stage.”

Zaid was asked to comment on a Bloomberg News report about a memo notifying Arrington of the suspension of her access because of the allegations.

Arrington’s biography on the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense’s website cites her “extensive experience in cyber strategy, policy, enablement and implementation across a wide range of business sectors and governmental levels.”

Arrington served two terms in the South Carolina House and then went on to run for U.S. Congress in 2018, defeating longtime GOP incumbent Mark Sanford in the Republican primary. She lost to one-term Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham in the 2018 election.

Arrington later blamed Sanford for her loss to Cunningham because he refused to endorse her.

