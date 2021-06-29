SC Lottery
Biden to visit Florida building collapse on Thursday

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Surfside, Florida, on Thursday to visit with the families of victims of the collapsed Miami-area condominium tower, according to the White House.

Biden has offered federal help and extended his concerns to the community as people “grieve their lost loved ones and wait anxiously as search and rescue efforts continue,” as he said in one tweet.

The slow work of sifting through the remnants of the collapsed building stretched into a sixth day Tuesday.

Two additional bodies were found Monday, raising the count of confirmed dead to 11. That leaves 150 people still unaccounted for in the community of Surfside. No one has been found alive since hours after the collapse on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

