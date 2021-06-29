SC Lottery
California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states

In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks in Sacramento,...
In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks in Sacramento, Calif. California added five more states, including Florida, to the list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws that discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community, the state attorney general announced Monday, June 28, 2021. Bonta added Florida, Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia to a list that now has 17 states where state employee travel is restricted. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool, File)(Paul Kitagaki Jr. | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - California has added five more states including Florida to the list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws that discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community.

Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday added Florida, Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia to a list that now has 17 states where state employee travel is forbidden except in limited circumstances.

Lawmakers in 2016 passed the law banning non-essential travel to states with laws that discriminate against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

The state law has exemptions for some trips including travel that is needed to enforce California law.

