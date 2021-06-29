Catholic Church fires employee over sexual misconduct allegation involving minor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston is asking for a presumption of innocence for an employee terminated over allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor.

The Diocese of Charleston said Omar Valencia was “terminated” for allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor, but did not go into any more detail.

It is unclear what Valencia’s role within the church was, but the diocese did say that the misconduct had been reported to authorities.

Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston Media Relations Director Maria A. Aselage says the case is being investigated by the City of Charleston Police Department.

Aselage askes people to “Please keep in mind that there is a presumption of innocence pending the outcome of the investigation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

