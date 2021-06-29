SC Lottery
Charleston looking for contractor to take over bike-sharing system

City officials say Gotcha, the company that currently handles Holy Spokes, had a three-year contract, plus two one-year extensions.(Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some changes could be on the way for Holy Spokes, Charleston’s bike share system, now that the contract for the company that manages the system is set to expire in November.

The city is looking for proposals from contractors to take over Holy Spokes, according to documents from the City of Charleston.

Charleston Traffic and Transportation Director Keith Benjamin said bike share and mobility needs in the city have radically changed, so the city is seeking a company that can help Charleston become a leader in bike sharing, specifically when it comes to access and equity.

Benjamin said it’s important to the city that the bike share program is expanded beyond the peninsula, which is something people downtown said they support.

“I think that’s a great idea,” Ericka Lugo said. “I think there are several parts of town that are laid out in a way that they can easily get from one place to another. I think anything that will help preserve our environment and encourage people to be healthier in how they travel and get from once place to another is awesome.”

City officials say Gotcha, the company that currently handles Holy Spokes, had a three-year contract, plus two one-year extensions. They said the city is legally required to put out this request for proposal now that Gotcha’s contract is set to end.

