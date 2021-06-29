Charlie Brown named head coach at SC Faith A&M

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - SC Faith A&M, a JUCO program based in North Charleston, has named St. John’s alum Charlie Brown as the schools new head football coach they announced on Monday afternoon.

Brown replaces former South Carolina running back Cory Boyd who was named the team’s first head coach last summer. A spokesperson said Boyd and the school mutually agreed to part ways after the program decided not to play football in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“Mr. Brown will brings a wealth of football knowledge and experience to our football program.” Athletics Director Urie Smalls said in a statement. “His passion and enthusiasm for the game of football is contagious. Our student-athletes are fortunate to have him.”

Brown is a legendary figure among Lowcountry football fans. A two-time pro bowler and a super bowl champion during his time in the NFL, Brown played for the Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons as a pro after going to college at SC State.

