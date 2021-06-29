SC Lottery
Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in St. Stephen

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a cyclist died after an early-morning crash with a vehicle Tuesday.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SAINT STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a cyclist died after an early-morning crash with a vehicle Tuesday.

Michael Gouin, 50, of Saint Stephen, died at the scene of the crash, Coroner George Oliver said.

Gouin was riding his bicycle at approximately 5:15 a.m. Tuesday on North Highway 52 near the Rediversion Canal when he was struck by a vehicle, Oliver said.

Trooper First Class Nick Pye said Gouin was traveling east near Route Branch Road when he was struck by a 2018 Toyota Pickup truck that was also traveling east.

There was no immediate word on whether any charges would be filed in the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

