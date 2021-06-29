Danny is gone, sunshine returns today!
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Danny, our former tropical storm, has dissipated as it moved west, across Georgia, overnight.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.
4TH OF JULY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.
