Dive team recovers body of missing boater in Georgetown County

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews have recovered the body of a missing boater in Georgetown County on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the recovery was made near Harris Boat Landing on the North Santee River.

On Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., DNR was contacted after a truck and trailer were found on the concrete ramp at the boat landing with the truck’s engine still running and an overturned boat floating in the river. At 1:30 p.m., the body of a man, presumed to be the boat’s operator, was recovered.

According to DNR officials, the body was found close to the spot where the boat had drifted to.

Authorities said that the incident will be investigated as a boating accident. Investigators reported that based on the initial evidence at the scene, it appears that the man lost control of a small aluminum boat while launching it himself and attempted to swim out and retrieve it.

The body was turned over to the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office.  An autopsy is pending.

SCDNR and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

