Family calls for justice after 16-year-old is shot and killed

A community is calling for justice after a teen was shot and killed in North Charleston.
By Paola Tristan Arruda
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A community is calling for justice after a teen was shot and killed in North Charleston.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 16-year-old Jaquez Butler died at 8:22 p.m. on June 22.

He died on the scene of a shooting in the 3700 block of Pine Field Court.

On Monday, his family and friends gathered at the area where he died to remember his life and share memories about him. They described him as a loving and giving person who never got in trouble.

His family believes there are people who know what happened, and they are calling on them to come forward.

“My sister deserves closure. My family deserves closure. You took my nephew, you took somebody’s son, you took somebody’s grandson, you took somebody’s friend, you took somebody’s boyfriend, you took our ‘Quez,” Butler’s aunt, Lala Jenkins, said.

North Charleston police detectives are investigating the incident. They are asking anyone with information to leave a tip with their hotline at (843) 607-2076. You can also email ncpdcrimetip@northcharleston.org. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

