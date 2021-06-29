Gamecocks women’s basketball extends series with UConn

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina women’s basketball program extended its series with UConn for two more seasons, the programs announced Monday.

As part of the extension the Gamecocks will head to Storrs in 2022-23 before hosting the Huskies in 2023-24. Carolina is set to host UConn in the upcoming 2021-22 season, to conclude the current two-game series.

The last time the Gamecocks welcomed the Huskies to Colonial Life Arena, the Garnet and Black downed the Huskies, 70-52, behind a 19-point, 11-assist double-double from senior Tyasha Harris and a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double from then freshman Aliyah Boston.