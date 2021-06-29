SC Lottery
GRAPHIC: Machete attack victim says suspect swung at his head

By Lisa Weismann
Updated: 25 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville man is recovering after he says he was attacked by a man with a machete Monday afternoon.

Timothy Lee was at the Dollar General at 2916 West 5th North Street in Summerville when he said he noticed a man outside with a watermelon and a machete, but did not assume the man was dangerous.

When he walked out of the store, Lee said the man swung the machete at his head. Lee was able to block the blow with his arm, leaving him with a large gash.

“It cut tendons and nerves,” Lee said. “It was halfway to the bone.”

The suspect, later identified as Semaj Wilson, ran away from the scene, deputies say. Deputies responded to a call about a man with a hatchet and said they arrived to find Lee sitting in a chair, bleeding profusely from his right arm.

Lee was taken to the hospital, where he received stitches. He said he will meet with a hand surgeon on Wednesday and will have to undergo hand surgery to repair the damage.

“That could have happened to a kid, or I could have gotten hit in the head,” Lee said.

Timothy Lee said he has an appointment with a hand surgeon on Wednesday after he was attacked...
Timothy Lee said he has an appointment with a hand surgeon on Wednesday after he was attacked by a man with a machete Monday afternoon.(Timothy Lee)

Wilson was later arrested and charged with attempted murder. He was being held in the Dorchester County jail pending a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

