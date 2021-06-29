Hit and miss showers and storms continue this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We will have to dodge a few showers and storms for the rest of the afternoon and evening as activity moves onshore thanks to a southeasterly wind. With more sunshine, temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s. Hit or miss rain and storms is expected for the next couple days before a cold front piles up moisture across the Southeast by Friday. This will increase our chance of showers and storms for our upcoming 4th of July weekend. Drier air may move in on the 4th of July helping to lower the rain chance. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 73.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated rain/storms. High 89, Low 74.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated rain/storms. High 91, Low 75.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated rain/storms. High 90, Low 74.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 73.

4TH OF JULY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 73.

