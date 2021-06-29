Man charged in alleged machete attack in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies identified the man charged in connection with a machete attack at a Summerville Dollar General store.

Semaj Wilson, 28, is charged with attempted murder, Lt. Rick Carson said.

Deputies responded to the store in the 2900 block of West 5th North Street at approximately 4:07 p.m. Monday afternoon where a man had been reported threatening shoppers inside the store with a hatchet, Carson said.

Investigators at the scene learned one man had been cut by the assailant who was wielding a machete in the parking lot. EMS took the injured man to an area hospital.

Deputies and K-9 officers set up a perimeter in the area after learning the man, later identified as Wilson, had had run into a wooded area.

Wilson was taken into custody at approximately 5:20 p.m. after K-9s flushed the suspect from the woods, Carson said.

Wilson was being held at the Dorchester County jail pending a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon.

