WATCH LIVE: Mother of Jamal Sutherland to hold news conference after solicitor delays decision on charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The mother of the man who died in January at the Charleston County jail will speak to reporters in response to a delay in a decision on criminal charges.

Amy Sutherland will speak to reporters about the solicitor’s announcement at 5 p.m.

Her son, Jamal Sutherland, 31, died on Jan. 5 at the Al Cannon Detention Center after detention deputies forcibly removed him from his cell so that he could attend a bond hearing on a misdemeanor charge.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, who previously said she expected to have the information she needed to decide on the viability of criminal charges by the end of June, now says that decision will not be released this week.

In a statement released Tuesday, Wilson said she has called in a forensic toxicologist to review documentation and said the understands the coroner requested additional forensic testing in the case.

“In addition, within the last week, we obtained additional evidence and conducted additional interviews that are relevant to our use of force expert’s review,” she said.

Wilson said both the community and the Sutherland family “deserve a thorough investigation and that is exactly what we are providing.”

In the past, Sutherland has called for jail time for the deputies who were present at the time her son died.

“We should not be wondering what we’re going to charge them, but when we gonna charge them,” she said during a news conference in late May. “I was never a ‘No justice’ person because in my little world, we thought everybody got justice.”

She said her son’s death opened her eyes to a part of the world she “did not want to see.”

“I now see how families feel,” she said. “I now know how mothers feel when your child don’t come home, and they haven’t done anything wrong.”

