Police: 2 arrested for armed robbery at Mount Pleasant Walmart

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department arrested two men they used a BB Gun to rob a Walmart of over $1,000 in produce.

Affidavits state that Michael James Coffy, 57, and Marlin Elrico Coffy, 50, have been charged with one count of armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon.

Police say that Michael and Marlin Coffy robbed a Walmart in Mount Pleasant’s Oakland Market located on Proprietors Place.

Marlin Coffy was allegedly trying to steal a shopping cart loaded with $341.80 of produce, while affidavits say Michael had a cart full of $815.15 worth of produce.

Both tried to exit the store without paying for the cumulative $1,156.95 worth of produce, the affidavits stated.

Police say that when both were stopped by a loss prevention officer at the store, Michael brandished a black Shadow BB Gun and said, “What are you going to do, hero?”

K9 officers were called to the scene and police say they found Michael Coffy near the Walmart he robbed. They say there was a black Shadow BB Gun 20 feet from where he was standing when they took him into custody.

Police say they discovered Marlin was also an accomplice when they watched video surveillance of the robbery. Affidavits say that authorities saw that both Marlin and Michael parked a White Kia Soul near the automotive section of the Walmart before the armed robbery occurred.

