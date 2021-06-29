SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police respond to crash on Riverland Dr. on James Island

Officers say they received calls about a car crash on Riverland Drive and Central Park Road at...
Officers say they received calls about a car crash on Riverland Drive and Central Park Road at around 6:52 a.m. Tuesday.(AP)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they responded to a crash on James Island that hospitalized one person.

Officers say they received calls about a car crash on Riverland Drive and Central Park Road at around 6:52 a.m. Tuesday.

Reports say it was a two vehicle collision that sent one person to the hospital.

There is no word from police on the state of the hospitalized victim.

Pictures from bystanders show that one of the cars ended upside down.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny has weakened to a tropical depression as heavy rain continues over portions of South...
Danny weakens to a tropical depression as rain continues over portions of South Carolina
Reports say Samuel Poulin was visiting relatives in New York when he was shot in Times Square....
Citadel issues statement on recent grad hit by stray bullet in Times Square shooting
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s office say a man accused in a machete attack at...
Man accused in Summerville machete attack captured following manhunt
North Charleston Police say two men stole a cash drawer from a store at Northwoods Mall last...
Police investigate robbery at Northwoods Mall store
Former Corporal Randall Scott has resigned from the Moncks Corner Police Department after...
Moncks Corner officer resigns following bribery allegations

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies charge man in machete attack
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Berkeley County dies of injuries
Clyburn’s office says these funds will be allocated to the department’s Palmetto Railways...
Rep. Clyburn announces $25 million in federal funding for SC railways
Michael Coffy and Marlin Coffy
Police: 2 arrested for armed robbery at Mount Pleasant Walmart
Semaj Wilson
Man charged in alleged machete attack in Summerville