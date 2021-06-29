Public input encouraged for Beachwalker Drive improvements

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Kiawah Island Planning Department is looking to improve the bike and pedestrians lanes along a major island thoroughfare.

The road in question is Beachwalker Drive. It runs from the public beach access at Beachwalker Park to the front gate of the resort, at Kiawah Island Parkway.

Kiawah Island Planning Director John Taylor Jr. says its a goal of the town to improve infrastructure, and they’re excited to be improving the trails along Beachwalker Drive. The trails were originally added in the 1980′s.

“It’s just a nature of the Kiawah community to utilize the bike paths. We do have frequent users of the leisure trails often,” Taylor said. “At least residents, property owners, guests, folks getting out on bikes and walking dogs, I think that’s really sort of built in to being one with nature, so Kiawah’s identity.”

The island has organized a community input form for the public to give their input on the changes they’d like to see come to this area. They say the form closes Tuesday at noon.

Taylor says public input is open to any resident or guest of the island, as well as anyone who lives in the area and uses the path. He says they’ve received concerns regarding the suggested concepts as well as new ideas or suggestions folks would like to see.

Kiawah Island has worked with an engineering contractor to create some concepts of what Taylor says they would like to see improved. He says the most likely change will be widening the pathways along Beachwalker Drive to make them all the same size width.

During an analysis with an engineer, Taylor says they found some areas were too narrow for multiple bikers or walkers to travel at one time.

In some areas, Taylor says they noticed tree roots growing onto the trails and in other areas they saw a need for pedestrian cross walks and signals.

A summary of the survey comments will be presented at the July 8 Community Planning Workshop.

That will be held at 2 p.m. at the Kiawah Island Municipal Center Council Chambers and anyone in the community is invited to attend.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.