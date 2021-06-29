SC Lottery
Rep. Clyburn announces $25 million in federal funding for SC railways

Clyburn’s office says these funds will be allocated to the department’s Palmetto Railways division to build approximately 22.7 miles of new track and related facilities.
By Riley Bean
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Congressman James E. Clyburn announced that the South Carolina Department of Commerce will receive $25 million in federal funding.

Clyburn’s office says these funds will be allocated to the department’s Palmetto Railways division to build approximately 22.7 miles of new track and related facilities.

The plan is that the new track will connect the Camp Hall Commerce Park in Ridgeville to the CSX multi-state rail network, Clyburn said. He says the funding for the new rail line will support the delivery of raw materials to the Volvo manufacturing plant and the transportation of finished vehicles to other parts of the country.

“With Volvo’s plans to expand their operations at the Ridgeville manufacturing campus and build a new electric SUV, it is crucial that they have the necessary railway infrastructure to meet their global demand,” Clyburn said. “This investment to the Palmetto Railways division will help build on the thousands of existing jobs in the region and allow for further economic growth and job opportunities.”

Clyburn’s office says funding was made available through a U.S. Department of Transportation discretionary grant award.

“I’d personally like to thank Representative Clyburn for his leadership in supporting the INFRA application by Palmetto Railways for the Camp Hall Rail Project,” South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said. “This new rail infrastructure will support not only thousands of new and existing jobs, but also complement the ongoing effort to increase employment opportunities in, and attract taxable investment to, rural South Carolina. Investing in infrastructure, with a focus on sustainability, is key to ensuring our state’s economic competitiveness and will provide direct and tangible benefits to South Carolina’s Lowcountry.”

