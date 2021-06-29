SC Lottery
Search underway for man accused of assaulting deputy during burglary investigation

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s K-9 units responded to the area and were searching for a man they say assaulted a deputy and ran away on foot while deputies investigated a report of a possible burglary.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says one man is in custody but a second is on the run after deputies responded to a possible burglary.

The situation began unfolding Tuesday afternoon on St. Helena Island where deputies responded to the report of the burglary near Oaks Plantation.

Deputies spotted two men when they arrived at the scene, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. One of the men cooperated, but the other assaulted a deputy and ran away on foot, the release states.

Sheriff’s K-9 units responded to the area and were searching for the second man.

Residents and drivers near Oaks Plantation can expect an increased law enforcement presence, deputies say.

Deputies say they do not know whether the man is armed. He was last seen wearing dark pants and green shoes but no shirt.

Anyone with information on anyone matching the description or with information on the burglary is asked to call 911.

