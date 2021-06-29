SNAP emergency benefits expire soon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s additional federally approved emergency benefits are set to end in August.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services says all families who are part of the program have been getting the maximum benefit allowed since the pandemic began March 2020.

The emergency allotments are set to end on Aug. 1 and SCDSS says recipients will go back to receiving regular monthly benefits.

Approximately 295,000 households, representing 610,000 clients, are currently receiving SNAP in South Carolina, the department said.

SCDSS says the month of July has been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services as South Carolina’s ‘transition’ month, prior to going back to normal SNAP benefit allotments for all households.

More information on the program can be found by visiting the SCDSS website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.