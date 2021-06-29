SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

TBI issues Amber Alert for missing 7-month-old after mother left dead at hospital

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby after his mother was dropped off deceased at a hospital Sunday.

According to police, an unknown female was dropped off dead at Regional One Medical Center in Memphis. She suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. During the investigation, it was discovered that the victim had a seven-month-old son who is missing.

The baby, Braylen Clark, was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say he may be with his father, Barry Medlock. A second-degree murder warrant has been issued for Medlock.

Braylen is is 27.2″ long and weighs 18 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Braylen or Medlock’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny has weakened to a tropical depression as heavy rain continues over portions of South...
Danny weakens to a tropical depression as rain continues over portions of South Carolina
Reports say Samuel Poulin was visiting relatives in New York when he was shot in Times Square....
Citadel issues statement on recent grad hit by stray bullet in Times Square shooting
North Charleston Police say two men stole a cash drawer from a store at Northwoods Mall last...
Police investigate robbery at Northwoods Mall store
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s office say a man accused in a machete attack at...
Man accused in Summerville machete attack captured following manhunt
Former Corporal Randall Scott has resigned from the Moncks Corner Police Department after...
Moncks Corner officer resigns following bribery allegations

Latest News

Kiawah Island Planning Director John Taylor Jr. says its a goal of the town to improve...
Public input encouraged for Beachwalker Drive improvements
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Public input encouraged for Beachwalker Drive improvements
Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston Media Relations Director Maria A. Aselage says the case is...
Catholic Church fires employee over sexual misconduct allegation involving minor
In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks in Sacramento,...
California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states
Lee Correctional Institution is a maximum security prison in Bishopville. (Source: WIS)
Initial deal struck to end South Carolina prison riot suits