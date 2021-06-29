SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

VIDEO: Car careens into gas pump, causes fire

By KOVR staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CERES, Calif. (KOVR) - New security video shows a car slamming into a gas pump, causing it to burst into flames on Sunday. Amazingly, no one was hurt.

“... is stuck inside the vehicle and the gas pump is on fire,” the 911 caller said.

Dramatic video showed a red car out of nowhere, come flying off Highway 99, slamming right into a gas pump at a Ceres gas station.

In the video, a family is seen pumping gas right next to where the crash happened.

They barely avoided getting hit, while another woman who sees what’s about to happen ran out of the way.

“We were just here right before that, and my wife says, ‘Oh my God, look what happened,’ and it was crazy,” a man at the gas station said.

The California Highway Patrol has identified the driver as 23-year-old Isabel Zepeda, who had two children, a 4-year-old and a 5-year-old, in the back seat.

They say Zepeda was traveling north on the highway when she veered off, hitting a construction sign before plowing into the gas pump.

“You have people driving reckless. Whatever it may be, accidents happen, but for a whole dispenser to be knocked off, that’s crucial,” said Adrian Rodriguez, a service technician.

He said without the pump’s safety mechanisms, the fiery crash could’ve been catastrophic.

“With these working, as they did their job, people were saved,” Rodriguez said.

There’s no word on if Zepeda will face charges.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny has weakened to a tropical depression as heavy rain continues over portions of South...
Danny weakens to a tropical depression as rain continues over portions of South Carolina
Reports say Samuel Poulin was visiting relatives in New York when he was shot in Times Square....
Citadel issues statement on recent grad hit by stray bullet in Times Square shooting
North Charleston Police say two men stole a cash drawer from a store at Northwoods Mall last...
Police investigate robbery at Northwoods Mall store
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s office say a man accused in a machete attack at...
Man accused in Summerville machete attack captured following manhunt
Former Corporal Randall Scott has resigned from the Moncks Corner Police Department after...
Moncks Corner officer resigns following bribery allegations

Latest News

A mama bear and her cubs took a dip at a South Lake Tahoe beach.
Mama bear and cubs surprise Calif. beachgoers
A California man spent his weekend in the hospital after being bitten by a great white shark....
Man bit by great white shark while snorkeling off of Calif. beach
The Delaware County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office said Monday that a kayaker had discovered a body...
Kayaker finds plastic bin containing man’s body at Ohio lake
A dangerous situation in Ceres, Calif., was caught on video.
VIDEO: Car slams into gas pumps, sparks fire