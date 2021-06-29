SC Lottery
Walmart to launch its own line of insulin

Retailer said its brand will help diabetes patients cut costs
File Photo (AP)
File Photo (AP)(Telemundo San Antonio)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The world’s largest retailer announced on Tuesday it plans to start selling its own brand of analog insulin which will “revolutionize the access and affordability to diabetes care” with prices up to 75 percent below the cost of other leading insulin brands.

The insulin will be available exclusively through Walmart’s private ReliOn brand, and includes analog insulin vials at $72.88 and FlexPen at $85.88.

Walmart said its insulin products will save patients between 58 percent to 75 percent off the cash price of branded analog insulin products, which translates to a savings of up to $101 per branded vial or $251 per package of branded FlexPens.

CBS News reports insulin prices have escalated for years, making them unaffordable for some people with diabetes.

The retailer’s new ReliOn NovoLog Insulin injection will be manufactured by Novo Nordisk, and will be available in Walmart pharmacies this week, the retailer said.

The injection will be available in Sam’s Club pharmacies in mid-July across the United States.

“ReliOn NovoLog is a rapid-acting insulin analog used to control high blood sugar in adults and children with diabetes,” Walmart said.

According to CBS News, no generic versions of the insulin drug are available and only three manufacturers — Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi — control 99 percent of the market.

“We know many people with diabetes struggle to manage the financial burden of this condition, and we are focused on helping by providing affordable solutions. We also know this is a condition that disproportionately impacts underserved populations,” said Walmart Health & Wellness Executive Vice President Dr. Cheryl Pegus.

“With ReliOn NovoLog insulin, we’re adding a high-quality medication for diabetes to the already affordable ReliOn line of products and continuing our commitment to improve access and lowering cost of care.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

