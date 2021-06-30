SC Lottery
Ban on evictions gives Lowcountry renters more time

Trident United Way says nearly one in four people in South Carolina are past due on rent, which...
Trident United Way says nearly one in four people in South Carolina are past due on rent, which is the second highest rate in the United State.(Live 5)
By Danielle Seat
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The ban on evictions originally set to end Wednesday has now been extended.

The eviction moratorium has been moved back so it will close on July 31.

Trident United Way says nearly one in four people in South Carolina are past due on rent, which is the second highest rate in the United State.

Trident United Way Vice President of Evaluation & Public Policy Jonathan Rauh says ending the moratorium in June could have been detrimental to the thousands of families in the Lowcountry. He says people were depending on the moratorium to make ends meet after their jobs and income were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

”It really begins this spiral of very unfortunate events that makes life worse off for these individuals and damages our community in general,” Rauh said.

Even though the pandemic is winding down, Rauh says calls are even higher than they were around this time last year in the midst of COVID-19. 

The eviction moratorium has now been extended through next month, but Rauh says as soon as it ends they are expecting a surge in assistance claims.

Trident United Way’s assistance hotline can be reached by calling 211.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

