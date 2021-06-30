Charleston City Council set to vote on downtown food vendor ordinance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council is expected to vote Wednesday afternoon on an ordinance that would impact street vendors downtown.

The ordinance would mandate that mobile food vendors shut down by 1:30 a.m. and stay 10 feet from the sidewalk, among other requirements.

Rolanda Bayoumi, whose family owns several Mediterranean food carts downtown that operate primarily at night, said this ordinance would cripple their business, which she said has been in operation for more than seven years.

“Not ‘could’ destroy our business, it will eventually destroy our business,” she said. “There will be no reason for us to go out and set up and spend the money and pay our employees if we don’t get the ability to make the bulk of our business.”

City officials first proposed this ordinance in conjunction with various safety measures along King Street. According to the Charleston Police Department, the safety measures include an increased police presence, making King Street one way on certain nights, additional lighting and more.

Back in May, the city saw a string of crime and violence downtown, causing officials to find new ways to prevent crime and discourage people from loitering in the area after bars and restaurants close.

City officials said that the food vendor ordinance is one way to do just that.

“We’re not trying to be punitive, we’re not trying to shut anybody down, we’re not trying to run anybody off,” Councilman Peter Shahid said. “We just want to make sure that we are taking all of the measures necessary to make sure King Street is a safe place for people to gather.”

The meeting for the third and final reading of the ordinance will be at Wednesday’s meeting that begins at 4:30 p.m. Council will make a final vote then as well. Shahid said he expects the ordinance to pass.

