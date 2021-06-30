Charleston sailor thanks Coast Guard rescuers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County man is thanking the Coast Guard crew that saved him from the ocean after his sailboat capsized.

The Coast Guard said an aircrew was dispatched last Thursday after receiving mayday calls from a sailor named Harry Tatoian.

After spotting him in the water near Kiawah Island, the crew says their rescue swimmer dropped out of the helicopter and was able to get to Tatoian.

“I was literally in tears,” Tatoian said. “And very grateful as well because of the struggle that I went through and making sure that you have somebody coming to help you. When I saw them, it was literally the grace of God.”

Tatoian was one mile east of the Stono River Inlet, the Coast Guard says.

US Coast Guard Helicopter Pilot Felipe Guardiola responded to Tatoian, saying “We had seen where you got swept out near Folly Beach and so we kind of assumed you might be there. So it was just amazing Joe was able to find you. It was a relief to see you. So it’s really awesome that we can have this moment, you know?”

Tatoian had spent more than two hours in the water before the crew arrived, but The Coast Guard says they were able to pinpoint him because he kept sending mayday calls over Channel 16 on his radio.

Coast Guard officials urge people to only use Channel 16 for distress calls only.

“Our helicopter is equipped with direction-finding equipment that allows us to locate the direction of a distress call very quickly,” Coast Guard Aircraft Commander Lt. Cmdr. Jake Wrieden said. “We were fortunate to hear two distress calls during the search and were able to hone in on the survivor using maritime distress Channel 16. This equipment allowed us to locate and rescue the survivor who had been in the water for almost two hours making calls on a survival radio. We had to filter through numerous non- distress calls on Channel 16, which degraded our ability to locate the survivor. We would like to remind all mariners to use Channel 16 for hailing and distress only. You never know who is relying on it.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.