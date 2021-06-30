Cold front to bring storms before the holiday weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Typical hit or miss showers and thunderstorms are expected over the next couple days with plenty of heat and humidity. Highs will top out near 90 degrees inland today with mid 80s at the beaches. The best chance of rain will be near the coast early today with rain drifting inland this afternoon. Keep the umbrellas handy just in case!

We’re watching a cold front that will likely bring a round of wet weather, including storms, Friday and Friday night. Computer models are trending farther south with this front for the holiday weekend which may be enough to reduce the chance of showers and storms here locally. Right now, we’ll leave in the chance of a few showers and storms Saturday and on the Fourth of July but the trend is for less rain for the fireworks.

In the tropics, we’re watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic that are heading toward the Caribbean. The first wave will likely dissipate but the second wave is becoming increasing likely to be our next tropical depression and tropical storm. The next name on the hurricane list is Elsa. This storm could be located in the western Caribbean or near the Bahamas by early next week. We’ll keep you updated.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain and Storms. High 89.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain and Storms. High 87.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain and Storms. High 88.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.