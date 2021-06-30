SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Tropical wave could become next named storm by week’s end

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center says one of two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic could develop into the next named storm by the end of the week.

A broad low-pressure area and tropical wave about 1,300 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands has become better organized since Tuesday. But recent satellite wind data indicates a lack of well-defined circulation.

Environmental conditions appear generally favorable for continued development, and a tropical depression or storm is likely to form during the next day or two while the system moves west-northwestward at 20 to 25 mph.

There is a 90 percent chance the system will develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm by Friday.

If it develops into a tropical storm, it will take the name Elsa.

Second system not expected to develop

The second one, a tropical wave located over the Lesser Antilles, has become less organized since Tuesday, and significant development is no longer expected as it moves quickly westward across the Caribbean Sea.

The wave should continue to produce locally heavy rains over portions of the Lesser Antilles through Wednesday night, but there is little to no chance for development over the next five days.

