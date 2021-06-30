Four dead after reported explosion at Lenoir home

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people are dead after a reported explosion and fire at a home in Lenoir Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

The explosion was reported at a home on Laurel Place NW between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Crews arrived to find three people dead. Out of the five people who lived at the home, one person is OK. One person who was initially unaccounted for was later found dead.

Officials have not found any natural gas lines to the home. SBI will investigate after obtaining a warrant to enter the home.

