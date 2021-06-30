SC Lottery
Four dead after reported explosion at Lenoir home

Four people are dead after a reported explosion and fire at a home in Lenoir Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.(WBTV Sky3 | WBTV Sky3)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people are dead after a reported explosion and fire at a home in Lenoir Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

The explosion was reported at a home on Laurel Place NW between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Crews arrived to find three people dead. Out of the five people who lived at the home, one person is OK. One person who was initially unaccounted for was later found dead.

Officials have not found any natural gas lines to the home. SBI will investigate after obtaining a warrant to enter the home.

We’re working to learn more. Check back for updates to this developing story.

