SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

General Assembly overrides governor on more than $150M in local projects

The South Carolina General Assembly has overrode Gov. Henry McMaster’s vetoes on more than $150...
The South Carolina General Assembly has overrode Gov. Henry McMaster’s vetoes on more than $150 million in local projects.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina General Assembly has overridden Gov. Henry McMaster’s vetoes on more than $150 million in local projects. The governor originally vetoed the sections with the projects because he says they lacked transparency.

One of the times that will now be getting its funding is the memorial for the Emanuel 9.

The Mother Emanuel foundation will be getting four million dollars for the project. The foundation has already raised enough money to start planning a ground breaking ceremony for sometime this year.

They then hope to open the memorial site by mid to late 2022.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny has weakened to a tropical depression as heavy rain continues over portions of South...
Danny weakens to a tropical depression as rain continues over portions of South Carolina
Reports say Samuel Poulin was visiting relatives in New York when he was shot in Times Square....
Citadel issues statement on recent grad hit by stray bullet in Times Square shooting
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s office say a man accused in a machete attack at...
Man accused in Summerville machete attack captured following manhunt
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Former Homeland Security official speaks about Murdaugh killings
North Charleston Police say two men stole a cash drawer from a store at Northwoods Mall last...
Police investigate robbery at Northwoods Mall store

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC Dept. of Education announces $20M partnership with Arts Commission
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Graham’s earmark: $12M for highway to South Carolina beaches
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies charge man in machete attack
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Berkeley County dies of injuries