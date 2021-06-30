General Assembly overrides governor on more than $150M in local projects

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina General Assembly has overridden Gov. Henry McMaster’s vetoes on more than $150 million in local projects. The governor originally vetoed the sections with the projects because he says they lacked transparency.

One of the times that will now be getting its funding is the memorial for the Emanuel 9.

The Mother Emanuel foundation will be getting four million dollars for the project. The foundation has already raised enough money to start planning a ground breaking ceremony for sometime this year.

They then hope to open the memorial site by mid to late 2022.

