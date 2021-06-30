General Assembly overrides McMaster veto of funds for Emanuel 9 memorial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina General Assembly overruled the governor on providing state funds for a memorial to the victims of the 2015 Charleston church shooting.

The override of Gov. Henry McMaster’s veto means $4 million is back on its way to the Mother Emanuel Memorial Foundation.

But while lawmakers rallied together to make sure the monument gets built, some are critical of how the money will be used.

McMaster said he cut that money from the state budget because of a lack of transparency. The $4 million some state lawmakers requested for the foundation was included in a long list of earmarked appropriations.

That kind of request has faced scrutiny for years because of a lack of rules for accountability to make sure the money is spent the way it is intended.

McMaster called on the General Assembly to create a public, merit-based competitive grants program for projects like the memorial instead.

But lawmakers who helped override the governor’s veto to make sure the money would make its way to the memorial say they believe McMaster has other motives.

“I understand the governor is playing to his base. He’s trying to get reelected,” Rep. Windell Gilliard, D-Charleston County, said. “I’m a cut to the chase type of person, I’m a realist. But we don’t have time for politics. We have to do what’s right by we the people. But nevertheless we did what we had to do. We overruled the governor…the money is there. Why not use the money while it’s there?”

But Jennifer Pinckney, the widow of state Sen. Clementa Pinckney, the former lead pastor of Mother Emanuel AME Church who was one of the nine victims, is also critical of the legislature’s efforts to provide taxpayer dollars for the memorial project.

The shooting, at the end of a Wednesday night Bible study on the night of June 17, 2015, claimed nine people:

Rev. Clementa Pinckney, 41

Cynthia Graham Hurd, 54

Susie Jackson, 87

Ethel Lance, 70

Rev. DePayne Middleton-Doctor, 49

Tywanza Sanders, 26

Rev. Daniel Simmons, 74

Rev. Sharonda Singleton, 45

Myra Thompson, 59

The city of Charleston recently donated $2 million to the memorial project.

A release from the foundation earlier this month describes the design of the memorial, which will be installed on the grounds of the church and include a courtyard with two fellowship benches.

“At the center of the courtyard, the curves of the benches encircle a marble fountain where the names of the Emanuel Nine are carved around the fountain’s edge,” the release states. “Water emanates from a cross-shaped source, filling the basin and gently spilling over the names of the nine. The opening between the benches toward the back of the courtyard reveals a cross above a simple altar, providing visitors a quiet place to linger in thought and prayer.”

Groundbreaking on the memorial is expected in the fall and organizers expect it to open in mid to late 2022.

The Emanuel 9: The Rev. Clementa Pinckney, Ethel Lance, the Rev. DePayne Middleton, the Rev. Daniel Simmons, Cynthia Graham Hurd, Myra Thompson, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, Susie Jackson, and Tywanza Sanders. (Provided)

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.