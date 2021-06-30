Housing eludes those still living at Suburban Extended Stay

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Piles of old furniture, outdated appliances and personal belongings line the outside of the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel on North Charleston’s Dorchester Road. Rows of open doors expose what is left of the rooms dozens of veterans and low-income people called home just a month ago.

Many of the residents had been living there for years, placed there by case workers for the Veterans Affairs office, One80 Place or the Navigation Center as a first step in the right direction after becoming homeless. Some have found new housing, while others have vowed to do whatever it takes to avoid homelessness – even if that means paying an exorbitant amount of money for temporary housing.

Construction crews are stripping the rooms, removing flooring, fixtures and dated décor. It’s part of an effort to remodel the hotel under its new owners , B & V Hospitality, LLC. The company acquired the property in May and gave people living there 10 days to find a new place.

The Pro Bono Legal Services stepped in, along with One80 Place, The Navigation Center and the VA, to advocate for those living there and assert their rights.

“With landlord-tenant agreements there is due process. There’s notice, opportunity to cure, opportunity to be heard,” said Nicole Paluzzi with Charleston Pro Bono Legal services. “What makes this case unusual is that, on paper, the Extended Stay looks like a hotel. However, it’s been operating as a comprehensive, full-service lease arrangement with furnished units and included utilities for more than a year.”

The company agreed to give most tenants until the end of June to find a new place. The VA says it has helped 23 of its 28 veterans acquire permanent housing.

“While we have permanent housing options arranged for the other five, they have chosen not to engage with landlords or case managers to further their relocation,” said VA spokesperson H. Wayne Capps. “Despite this, arrangements have been made with our Grant and Per Diem Program to house the five Veterans temporarily while we continue to work on permanent housing for them, and we continue to work with attorneys to get extensions for those who remain.”

Others have not been as lucky.

Hellen Ramos takes care of her veteran husband. She says she has not been able to get in touch with his caseworker and has had to scramble to find some where to go.

“I finally found a place, but it won’t be ready until the 7th of next month. But he had to have a place to stay or they’ll put his stuff outside,” Ramos said. “He is real sickly. He is diabetic and has had one kidney removed, so I have to be here for him. And he’s getting dementia now.”

The place she found was another extended stay hotel that will cost $1,600 a month. She says it’s not affordable but it was the only thing available while they look for another place.

Ramos’ neighbor Audrey Fulton says she can’t leave yet because she doesn’t have the savings to afford a deposit.

“Based on unemployment income, it’s difficult finding a place because they want three times the amount of the rent,” Fulton said. “A lot of landlords have a lot of criteria for you renting their property, and a lot of times you don’t meet their rental status.”

The previous owners of Suburban had unique arrangements that catered to people with problematic renting history, former homeless individuals and those with disabilities.

“So this was a blessing for us to be able to come here with everything included,” Fulton said. “Now, it’s a nightmare because we’re being forced out. It wasn’t my choice to be out of here or our choice to be out of here. We are being forced out.”

Ramos and Fulton said the new company has reduced housekeeping services and the remodeling has cause power to go in and out. They say their complaints have gone unanswered.

Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services say they still have around nine clients of who have not moved out yet. Many of those have long term housing contracts that entitle them to stay until the end of their lease.

“Those people have voluntarily agreed to move out sooner, but they are not moving tomorrow. They have more time under their lease agreement and they have a contract to support it,” Paluzzi said.

Air Force veteran Irish Gentile is still living at Suburban and is still trying to find a new place to live. She says she is determined to not be homeless and has made a reservation to move into another hotel. She says that hotel will cost her $600 more a month than what she is currently paying.

Live 5 News spoke with several other people impacted by the landlord decision to clean house who did not wish to be fully identified.

A mother of four young children says she has no idea where she is going to live just hours before the deadline. A veteran named Richard said he had to move out of state because he could not find any affordable options. Another person living there says they were forced out earlier in the month and is living in another hotel while waiting for interview with a apartment complex manager.

We reached out to the managers of the hotel, but they were not available for comment.

