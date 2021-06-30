SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Indigenous group in Canada reports more bodies at school

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRANBROOK, British Colombia (AP) — A First Nations group in British Columbia said Wednesday a search using ground-penetrating radar has found 182 human remains in unmarked graves at a site close to a former residential school that housed Indigenous children taken from their families.

It follows two other reports of similar massive findings at two other such church-run schools, one of more than 600 unmarked graves and another of 215 bodies.

In a news release, the Lower Kootenay Band said it began using the technology last year to search a site near Cranbrook that is close to the former St. Eugene’s Mission School, which was operated by the Catholic Church from 1912 until the early 1970s.

It said the search found the remains in unmarked graves, some about 3 feet (90 centimeters to 1.2 meters) deep.

The release said it’s believed the remains are those of people from the bands of the Ktunaxa nation, which includes the Lower Kootenay Band, aqam and other neighbouring First Nation communities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katie Arrington
Arrington on leave from Pentagon job, accused of disclosing classified information
House on I-526.
House on I-526 in North Charleston
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Former Homeland Security official speaks about Murdaugh killings
GM decided on the recall after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an...
GM recalls old SUVs; suspension problem can affect steering
A community is calling for justice after a teen was shot and killed in North Charleston.
Family calls for justice after 16-year-old is shot and killed

Latest News

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) reacts to bipartisan infrastructure deal
Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) reacts to bipartisan infrastructure deal
Charleston City Council is expected to vote Wednesday afternoon on an ordinance that would...
Charleston City Council set to vote on downtown food vendor ordinance
France sent a mini Statue of Liberty to the United States to strengthen ties between the two...
Mini Statue of Liberty arrives in New York City