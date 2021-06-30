SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lawsuits filed in deadly Georgetown County bus crash

By Live 5 Web Staff and Jared Kofsky
Updated: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Transit Authority faces a pair of lawsuits in connection with a fatal bus crash that killed three people and injured others earlier this month.

The crash happened on Browns Ferry Road near Johnson Road in Georgetown County at approximately 7:19 a.m. on June 19.

One person on the bus died along with two people in the SUV that hit the bus head-on.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as:

  • Kellen Graves, 42, of Kingstree
  • Kyle Wilson, 42, of Andrews
  • Cedric Riddick, 33, of Kingstree

Court documents state the suits were filed by two people who were on the bus at the time of the crash. One of them was injured and the other, Graves, died in the crash.

The lawsuits allege the bus driver failed to properly stay in the correct lane failed to follow traffic safety rules failed to use a degree of care and caution and negligence.

The suit states the surviving victim was severely and permanently injured as a result of the crash.

Attorney Cezar McKnight represents the plaintiffs in the suit.

“The diagrams indicate that both drivers crossed left of center, so even in the best case scenario for the Williamsburg County Transit Authority, them leaving their driver going left of center is contributory negligent and therefore makes them liable for any injuries, unfortunately the death sustained by my clients,” he said.

The lawsuits seek unspecified damages, including actual and punitive damages in the crash and request jury trials.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katie Arrington
Arrington on leave from Pentagon job, accused of disclosing classified information
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Former Homeland Security official speaks about Murdaugh killings
House on I-526.
House on I-526 in North Charleston
GM decided on the recall after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an...
GM recalls old SUVs; suspension problem can affect steering
A community is calling for justice after a teen was shot and killed in North Charleston.
Family calls for justice after 16-year-old is shot and killed

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC Dept. of Education announces $20M partnership with Arts Commission
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Graham’s earmark: $12M for highway to South Carolina beaches
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies charge man in machete attack
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Berkeley County dies of injuries
Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday,...
McMaster joins Republicans, opposes additional Supreme Court justices