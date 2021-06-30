Lawsuits filed in deadly Georgetown County bus crash

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Transit Authority faces a pair of lawsuits in connection with a fatal bus crash that killed three people and injured others earlier this month.

The crash happened on Browns Ferry Road near Johnson Road in Georgetown County at approximately 7:19 a.m. on June 19.

One person on the bus died along with two people in the SUV that hit the bus head-on.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as:

Kellen Graves, 42, of Kingstree

Kyle Wilson, 42, of Andrews

Cedric Riddick, 33, of Kingstree

Court documents state the suits were filed by two people who were on the bus at the time of the crash. One of them was injured and the other, Graves, died in the crash.

The lawsuits allege the bus driver failed to properly stay in the correct lane failed to follow traffic safety rules failed to use a degree of care and caution and negligence.

The suit states the surviving victim was severely and permanently injured as a result of the crash.

Attorney Cezar McKnight represents the plaintiffs in the suit.

“The diagrams indicate that both drivers crossed left of center, so even in the best case scenario for the Williamsburg County Transit Authority, them leaving their driver going left of center is contributory negligent and therefore makes them liable for any injuries, unfortunately the death sustained by my clients,” he said.

The lawsuits seek unspecified damages, including actual and punitive damages in the crash and request jury trials.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.