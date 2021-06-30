SC Lottery
Lowcountry Lowline looking for federal grant assistance

By Summer Huechtker
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Friends of Lowcountry Lowline group is looking to apply for millions of dollars in federal funding to help pay for their namesake project.

The goal of the Lowcountry Lowline project is to create a multi-use pathway that runs from Marion Square to Mount Pleasant Street, offering trails, parks, community gardens, and sports courts along the way.

Friends of the Lowline board member Scott Parker says it would mainly fund the construction of a 1.7-mile bike and pedestrian trail along the old railway track under the Highway 17 and I-26 interchange grass area.(Live 5)

The City of Charleston says they are holding a special council meeting Wednesday to consider an application for this money. The Friends of the Lowcountry Lowline group is asking city council for approval to submit a grant application for $25 million to the US Department of Transportation.

Friends of the Lowline board member Scott Parker says it would mainly fund the construction of a 1.7-mile bike and pedestrian trail along the old railway track under the Highway 17 and I-26 interchange grass area.

This grant would require a $5 million match from the city.

“The beauty of The Lowline is that if you look at everything that they use to say whether a grant will be awarded or not, the lowline checks all of those boxes perfectly,” Parker said. He says in total, the project is expected to cost about $45 million to construct.

Parker feels confident the organization along with nearby property owners and supporters can raise the additional $15 million.

Parker says Phase One of the Lowline project, which includes the area under I-26, will be home to a wetland area where water will be stored. There will also be a self-sustaining park for families to hang out and for the city to host events, he said. (Friends of Lowcountry Lowline)

While Friends of Lowcountry Lowline has not determined the surface type of the Lowline trail yet, Parker says it will be permeable, absorbing water and improving flooding and drainage in this area.

Parker says Phase One of the Lowline project, which includes the area under I-26, will be home to a wetland area where water will be stored. There will also be a self-sustaining park for families to hang out and for the city to host events, he said.

Plans propose that the park would generate money to pay for the maintenance through concessions and events at the park so as not to use taxpayer dollars.

“In Charleston, it’s really an opportunity to bring a lot of people together that typically don’t come together,” Parker said. “So, it’s very exciting from that point of view.”

Parker says if the city gives them the go ahead to apply, they will know in November whether or not they received the money from the Department of Transportation. If the city of Charleston is awarded the grant, they hope to start construction of Phase One six months after that approval.

Once it starts, Parker thinks a significant portion of the lowline project can be complete in about two and a half to three years.

The special council meeting starts at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

