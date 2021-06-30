SC Lottery
McCoy gets quick OK to be new Santee Cooper board chairman

Former South Carolina Rep. and former U.S. Attorney in the state Peter McCoy is sworn in to...
Former South Carolina Rep. and former U.S. Attorney in the state Peter McCoy is sworn in to answer questions before the Senate Judiciary Committee on his nomination to be chairman of the board that oversees state-owned utility Santee Cooper on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Gov.Henry McMaster nominated McCoy for the post. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)(Jeffrey Collins | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The Senate has voted unanimously to make former lawmaker and U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy the new chairman of state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

Senators wasted no time getting McCoy into his new job, with both the Judiciary Committee and the full Senate voting during Tuesdays special session.

The General Assembly may not meet again for a few months.

Gov. Henry McMaster nominated McCoy in April to lead the oversight board of the utility which provides power for more than 2 million of South Carolina’s 5 million residents.

McCoy takes over Santee Cooper at its most stable point in four years since the abandonment of two nuclear reactors under construction.

