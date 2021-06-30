McCoy gets quick OK to be new Santee Cooper board chairman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The Senate has voted unanimously to make former lawmaker and U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy the new chairman of state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

Senators wasted no time getting McCoy into his new job, with both the Judiciary Committee and the full Senate voting during Tuesdays special session.

The General Assembly may not meet again for a few months.

Gov. Henry McMaster nominated McCoy in April to lead the oversight board of the utility which provides power for more than 2 million of South Carolina’s 5 million residents.

McCoy takes over Santee Cooper at its most stable point in four years since the abandonment of two nuclear reactors under construction.

