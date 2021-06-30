SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

McMaster joins Republicans, opposes additional Supreme Court justices

Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday,...
Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, April 23, 2021. Seated from left are Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left are Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)(Erin Schaff | AP)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster has joined 20 other Republican governors and petitioned to oppose President Biden’s attempts to add more justices to the Supreme Court.

McMaster and others have accused President Biden of ‘court-packing’ which the coalition describes as “increasing the number of Justices to manipulate the Court’s decisions.”

The group of governors represent 20 states including: Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wyoming.

They say that both Republican and Democrat legal scholars agree that court-packing will only breed perpetual court-packing.

This will result in seats added to the Supreme Court after each partisan shift until it has completely lost its independence and legitimacy, the governors say.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katie Arrington
Arrington on leave from Pentagon job, accused of disclosing classified information
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Former Homeland Security official speaks about Murdaugh killings
A community is calling for justice after a teen was shot and killed in North Charleston.
Family calls for justice after 16-year-old is shot and killed
GM decided on the recall after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an...
GM recalls old SUVs; suspension problem can affect steering
House on I-526.
House on I-526 in North Charleston

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC Dept. of Education announces $20M partnership with Arts Commission
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Graham’s earmark: $12M for highway to South Carolina beaches
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies charge man in machete attack
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Berkeley County dies of injuries