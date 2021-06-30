SC Lottery
Non-profit distributes food, hygiene products in N. Charleston

Organizers say they will be hosting the distribution at the Community Resource Center location...
Organizers say they will be hosting the distribution at the Community Resource Center location in North Charleston.
By Riley Bean
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Center says they will be distributing food and hygiene products at a giveaway in North Charleston.

Organizers say they will be hosting the distribution at the Community Resource Center location in North Charleston.

They say that is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.

The distribution will start at 2 p.m. Wednesday, and organizers say they hope to fill the void that the pandemic has created in the community.

CRC said that the Community Resource Center North Charleston is located in the middle of a ‘Food Desert.’

