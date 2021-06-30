SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: New details rule out hit and run in carriage incident

The Charleston Police Department says a review of video and interviews with witnesses helped...
The Charleston Police Department says a review of video and interviews with witnesses helped them determine the June 19 incident that was originally reported as a hit and run did not involve a collision at all.(Charleston Carriage Horse Advocates)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a horse carriage crash reported as a hit-and-run earlier this month did not involve a crash with another vehicle.

Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said investigators interviewed witnesses and those involved in the June 19 incident involving an Old South Carriage Company horse carriage. They also reviewed video footage, he said.

Police originally said that at approximately 11:10 a.m. that morning, the carriage was struck by a semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer on Meeting Street at Broad Street.

But investigators were able to determine that there was no collision.

“The videos showed that the truck and trailer never came into contact with the carriage,” Francis said.

Police say the horse was startled by an unknown source coincidentally as the tractor trailer passed by.

“The carriage’s horse suddenly back-peddled causing the carriage to jackknife resulting in damage to the carriage unrelated to passing vehicles,” Francis said. “The horse then accelerated forward and the horse and carriage subsequently stopped near the northwest corner of City Hall.

The carriage driver and a female passenger suffered minor injuries and were treated at an area hospital.

Carriage company officials said the horse was not injured.

Police say their investigation into the incident is closed.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katie Arrington
Arrington on leave from Pentagon job, accused of disclosing classified information
House on I-526.
House on I-526 in North Charleston
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Former Homeland Security official speaks about Murdaugh killings
GM decided on the recall after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an...
GM recalls old SUVs; suspension problem can affect steering
A community is calling for justice after a teen was shot and killed in North Charleston.
Family calls for justice after 16-year-old is shot and killed

Latest News

Charleston City Council is expected to vote Wednesday afternoon on an ordinance that would...
Charleston City Council set to vote on downtown food vendor ordinance
Each Wednesday a company will share information about job opportunities in a virtual platform.
Working Wednesdays: ICL hiring for fertilizer manufacturing facility
Tatoian had spent more than two hours in the water before the crew arrived, but The Coast Guard...
Charleston sailor thanks Coast Guard rescuers
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Working Wednesdays: Alternative Staffing is hiring for various jobs