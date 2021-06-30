Police: New details rule out hit and run in carriage incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a horse carriage crash reported as a hit-and-run earlier this month did not involve a crash with another vehicle.

Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said investigators interviewed witnesses and those involved in the June 19 incident involving an Old South Carriage Company horse carriage. They also reviewed video footage, he said.

Police originally said that at approximately 11:10 a.m. that morning, the carriage was struck by a semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer on Meeting Street at Broad Street.

But investigators were able to determine that there was no collision.

“The videos showed that the truck and trailer never came into contact with the carriage,” Francis said.

Police say the horse was startled by an unknown source coincidentally as the tractor trailer passed by.

“The carriage’s horse suddenly back-peddled causing the carriage to jackknife resulting in damage to the carriage unrelated to passing vehicles,” Francis said. “The horse then accelerated forward and the horse and carriage subsequently stopped near the northwest corner of City Hall.

The carriage driver and a female passenger suffered minor injuries and were treated at an area hospital.

Carriage company officials said the horse was not injured.

Police say their investigation into the incident is closed.

