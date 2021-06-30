SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Prosecutors examining cash bonuses at Trump Organization, sources say

New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization, sources say.
New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization, sources say.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization, sources familiar with the matter said.

According to the sources, it’s part of the investigation into whether executives and the company failed to pay appropriate taxes on benefits, including school tuition, cars and rent-free apartments.

It’s not clear who received the bonuses or how much they totaled.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office and the New York attorney general’s office have been investigating the Trump Organization for potential tax-related fraud.

Charges could come as soon as this week.

A lawyer for former President Donald Trump has previously said he does not believe Trump or his family will face criminal charges, based on a meeting he had with prosecutors last week.

Trump has called the investigation politically motivated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katie Arrington
Arrington on leave from Pentagon job, accused of disclosing classified information
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Former Homeland Security official speaks about Murdaugh killings
House on I-526.
House on I-526 in North Charleston
GM decided on the recall after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an...
GM recalls old SUVs; suspension problem can affect steering
A community is calling for justice after a teen was shot and killed in North Charleston.
Family calls for justice after 16-year-old is shot and killed

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC Dept. of Education announces $20M partnership with Arts Commission
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Graham’s earmark: $12M for highway to South Carolina beaches
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies charge man in machete attack
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Berkeley County dies of injuries
Travelers are finding air travel even more complicated amid a summer surge.
As summer travel surges, so do flight cancellations