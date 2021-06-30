RiverDogs Emerge from Series-Opening Slugfest with 16-10 Victory

Kannapolis, NC — The Charleston RiverDogs collected 18 hits and scored eight runs in the sixth inning on their way to a wild 16-10 win over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Atrium Health Ballpark on Tuesday night. After being held off of the scoreboard for the first three innings, the RiverDogs scored in each of the last six frames to pull away in game one of the series. The offense set new season-highs for extra-base hits and doubles in a single game.

Kannapolis (15-33) looked like they would be the side that ran away with the game early on. Five pitches into the bottom of the first inning, the Cannon Ballers had already registered two doubles, an RBI single and a sacrifice fly to grab a 2-0 lead off of starter Seth Johnson.

The RiverDogs (32-15) battled back to tie the score by the mid-point of the contest. Brett Wisely rolled into a double play with runners on the corners in the top of the fourth to plate one run and Alika Williams evened the game with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

In the home half of the same inning, Kannapolis pushed back in front with a leadoff home run from Chase Krogman. With one out, an RBI single by Samil Polanco and run-scoring double from Bryan Ramos made it 5-2 and chased Johnson from the game. Addison Moss stranded runners on second and third to stop the deficit from growing.

That set the stage for the gargantuan sixth inning for the RiverDogs. The visitors scored nine runs on six hits, four of which went for extra-bases. Within the offensive explosion, eight of the nine players in the lineup either drove in or scored a run, Diego Infante hit two doubles and Williams launched his first professional home run.

Nick Schnell and Johan Lopez hit back-to-back home runs leading off the seventh inning to widen the gap to 12-5. However, the Cannon Ballers answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning to close within three. The RiverDogs would add three runs in the eighth and one more in the ninth to remove much of the drama from the final innings.

Six different RiverDogs tallied multiple hits in the effort. Infante led the way with four hits, three of them doubles, while Brett Wisely collected three. Williams and Wisely each finished with three RBI and Infante, Ovalles and Schnell registered two each. Williams extended his hitting streak to eight games. The RiverDogs compiled eight extra-base hits, all of them in the fifth inning or later.

Eight of the nine pitchers that appeared in the game allowed at least one run. The only pitcher who did not was Audry Lugo of the RiverDogs who retired the side in order in the ninth. Johnson surrendered five runs on a season-high nine hits in 4.1 innings. Moss picked up the win out of the bullpen despite allowing three runs over 2.0 innings of work. Hector Figueroa tossed 1.2 innings, allowing a pair of runs on two hits.

Game two of the series will take place on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. RHP Taj Bradley (4-3, 2.86) will take his turn on the rotation for the RiverDogs. Kannapolis will hand the ball to RHP Martin Carrasco (1-2, 7.29).