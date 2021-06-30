Shelby Rogers beats Sam Stosur in Wimbledon 1st round

LONDON (WCSC) - Lowcountry native Shelby Rogers is moving on to the 2nd round at Wimbledon after a 3-set win over Sam Stosur on Tuesday.

Rogers defeated the former Family Circle Cup Champion 6-1, 5-7, 6-3.

For Rogers, it’s just her 3rd win at Wimbledon and improves her record at the 3rd major of the year to 3-4 overall.

The All England club has historically been the major that Rogers has the least amount of success in. It’s the only one that she hasn’t reached at least the 4th round of.

Rogers will have a chance to match her best Wimbledon performance on Wednesday when she faces off against 15th seed Maria Sakkari with a spot in the 3rd round on the line.

