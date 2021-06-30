Summerville homeowner frustrated over drainage maintenance and constant flooding

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Summerville homeowners are frustrated over issues with drainage maintenance, and they say it is contributing to their flooding problems.

Linda Whetsell has lived in the West Side Heights neighborhood for more than 20 years. She says the ditches around her state-maintained road are not being kept up with properly.

“The rain keeps coming and we will ask the maintenance people to clean the ditches, but they leave the debris on the side of the road and the majority of it comes back into the ditches and clogs it up,” Whetsell said. “I have been to town council and county council meetings, and they said they are going to do something, but what has been done?”

She says when it rains the water accumulates on the road, and in her yard. There is a fence of the other side of her lot which blocks any water from leaving her property, so she says at that point her backyard becomes a lake.

Whetsell says she has been trying to a permanent solution to the problem for a long time and she is hoping someone can help.

A spokesperson for the town of Summerville says they take flooding issues seriously.

“We understand that there are concerns about flooding in our area,” Summerville Public Information Officer Mary Edwards said. “Fortunately, town council and staff work really well together to make sure that they are going over plans and ideas to really fix some of the issues that we have.”

We have also reached out to the state department of transportation about the concerns and are waiting to hear back.

