SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Summerville homeowner frustrated over drainage maintenance and constant flooding

Some Summerville homeowners are frustrated over issues with drainage maintenance, and they say...
Some Summerville homeowners are frustrated over issues with drainage maintenance, and they say it is contributing to their flooding problems.(Live 5 News)
By Paola Tristan Arruda
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Summerville homeowners are frustrated over issues with drainage maintenance, and they say it is contributing to their flooding problems.

Linda Whetsell has lived in the West Side Heights neighborhood for more than 20 years. She says the ditches around her state-maintained road are not being kept up with properly.

“The rain keeps coming and we will ask the maintenance people to clean the ditches, but they leave the debris on the side of the road and the majority of it comes back into the ditches and clogs it up,” Whetsell said. “I have been to town council and county council meetings, and they said they are going to do something, but what has been done?”

She says when it rains the water accumulates on the road, and in her yard. There is a fence of the other side of her lot which blocks any water from leaving her property, so she says at that point her backyard becomes a lake.

Whetsell says she has been trying to a permanent solution to the problem for a long time and she is hoping someone can help.

A spokesperson for the town of Summerville says they take flooding issues seriously.

“We understand that there are concerns about flooding in our area,” Summerville Public Information Officer Mary Edwards said. “Fortunately, town council and staff work really well together to make sure that they are going over plans and ideas to really fix some of the issues that we have.”

We have also reached out to the state department of transportation about the concerns and are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny has weakened to a tropical depression as heavy rain continues over portions of South...
Danny weakens to a tropical depression as rain continues over portions of South Carolina
Reports say Samuel Poulin was visiting relatives in New York when he was shot in Times Square....
Citadel issues statement on recent grad hit by stray bullet in Times Square shooting
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s office say a man accused in a machete attack at...
Man accused in Summerville machete attack captured following manhunt
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Former Homeland Security official speaks about Murdaugh killings
North Charleston Police say two men stole a cash drawer from a store at Northwoods Mall last...
Police investigate robbery at Northwoods Mall store

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies charge man in machete attack
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Berkeley County dies of injuries
The Charleston County School District has approved a $618.3 million general operating budget...
Charleston Co. School District approves $12.4 million in teachers raises
Deputies say the attack happened Monday afternoon at the Dollar General in the 2900 block of...
GRAPHIC: Machete attack victim says suspect swung at his head